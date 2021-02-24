New Detroit Lions’ GM Brad Holmes gets emotional during surprise reveal

Sharing is caring!

New Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes had quite the surprise on Wednesday prior to speaking to students from his former high school.

Holmes, who was invited to speak by George D. Chamberlain High School’s varsity football coach Jason Lane to speak as part of the school’s Black History Month initiative, got emotional when it was revealed that his No. 55 jersey was being retired by his alma mater.

From Detroit Lions:

“Guys, I just want to say thank you,” Holmes said as his voice cracked with emotion. “Means a lot. It’s an honor to be here and to have my jersey retired, which I did not know was going to happen, this is a big shocker to me.

“I can’t tell you how much I thank you guys for even having this. This is unbelievable. It’s truly humbling to be invited to be a part of you guys and I’m a Chief for life. To have my jersey retired is beyond words. I’m at a loss for words. I can probably say this is one of my best moments in my sports career.” Holmes was captain of the George D. Chamberlain High School football team in the mid-to-late 1990s.