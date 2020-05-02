41.2 F
New Detroit Lions LB once put late hit on Matthew Stafford, then paid price [Video]

On April 1, the Detroit Lions made a free agent that not many even blinked an eye at when they signed former San Francisco 49ers LB Elijah Lee.

In fact, we completely forgot that it was Lee who put a late hit on Lions QB Matthew Stafford back when the two teams played back in 2018. Following the hit, which really was not that bad if we are going to be honest, former Lions RB LeGarrette Blount came to Stafford’s defense and proceeded to shove Lee to the ground.

Blount ended up being EJECTED from the game (Not ejaculated as the tweet says) but it shows just how much Stafford’s teammates respect him.

At least Lee won’t have to worry about sharing a locker room with Blount as he is no longer on the team.

By Arnold Powell

