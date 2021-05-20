New Detroit Lions OC discusses key attributes of RB Jamaal Williams

Sharing is caring!

After several seasons with the division rival Green Bay Packers, Jamaal Williams agreed to a free-agent deal with the Detroit Lions this offseason as the team continues their transformation under new GM Brad Holmes.

Williams was drafted by the Packers in the fourth round with the 134th overall pick in 2017. In 60 career games, he’s racked up 1,985 rushing yards, 961 receiving yards, and 18 career touchdowns.

Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn discussed some of the attributes that made Williams a fit for Detroit’s new look offense:

“Jamaal is what I’d call a classic “A” back. I like to break the backs down into A and B. My “A” backs are normally my bigger backs. They can run between the tackles, block probably a little better than a “B” back, they can also run the perimeter. I can leave those guys in there for all three downs.

My “B” back comes in, he’s a guy that sometimes I want to use in space more. He’s my speed-in-space guy. I feel like Jamaal would be an outstanding “A” back. I like his energy, I like his pad level and the way he runs the football between the tackles.”

Of course, his outgoing personality doesn’t hurt anything, either.

“I love his personality,” Lynn said. “A lot of energy, a lot of passion. He just walks down the hallway and loves [talking to people]. I can’t wait to get him around the teammates, just so they can feel his energy. When we were watching him in free agency, everybody just kind of responded to this young man every time he touched the football. . . .

“I’ve been impressed with some of his work, like, ‘Wow, I didn’t know you could run that route, young man.’ He’s been telling me. All you have to do is ask Jamaal — there’s nothing that he can’t do better than anyone else. I love his confidence, but it showed up on tape. It really did.”