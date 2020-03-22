36.4 F
Detroit Lions News

New Detroit Lions OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai has a message for the team and fans

By Michael Whitaker


Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The Detroit Lions opened the checkbook when they signed former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai to an eye-opening five year contract worth $50 million earlier in the week. Thought he’s never been a full time starter in the NFL, the team is hoping for him to help replace the recently released Rick Wagner.

Vaiti took to social media to give a shoutout to the Lions organization for bringing him aboard, as well as his desire to get going and to meet his new teammates and the fans of his new city:



“First, I just want to say thank you to the Detroit Lions organization for allowing me to be a part of this team…..Can’t wait to meet my new teammates and the fans!”

We’re ready to see what Big V can do in Detroit!

