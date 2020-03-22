New Detroit Lions OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai has a message for the team and fans

The Detroit Lions opened the checkbook when they signed former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai to an eye-opening five year contract worth $50 million earlier in the week. Thought he’s never been a full time starter in the NFL, the team is hoping for him to help replace the recently released Rick Wagner.

Vaiti took to social media to give a shoutout to the Lions organization for bringing him aboard, as well as his desire to get going and to meet his new teammates and the fans of his new city:







“First, I just want to say thank you to the Detroit Lions organization for allowing me to be a part of this team…..Can’t wait to meet my new teammates and the fans!”

We’re ready to see what Big V can do in Detroit!