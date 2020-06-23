41.2 F
New Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp comments on ‘meaningful games in December’ mandate

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

On Tuesday, Sheila Ford Hamp spoke to the media for the first time since being named owner of the Detroit Lions she was asked about a comment that was made this past December.

That comment, as you probably recall, came from a “secret” meeting with a chosen handful of beat writers in which then Lions owner Martha Ford revealed that both head coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn would be back for the 2020 season.

The comment that came out of that meeting was that Patricia and Quinn would be back but there was a mandate in place to play “meaningful games in December.”

During Tuesday’s conference call, Ford Hamp was asked to define the “meaningful games in December” mandate and she responded.

“I think this is going to be a weird year, so I don’t want to say anything about Ws and Ls. The main thing is we want to see major improvements and at this point, I can’t really say what those specific measures are going to be.”

Nation, what do you think the Lions need to accomplish in 2020 for Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn to keep their jobs?

