New Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff says he does not see this as a rebuild

The trade that changed the face of the franchise became official yesterday, as the acquisition of Jared Goff by the Detroit Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford was completed.

Goff met virtually with media members for the first time this afternoon, and he started by stating his excitement to be in the Motor City.

“I’m so excited to be able to talk about it. Spending the week out here and being here and seeing the city, being here with my girlfriend, it’s been eye opening and fulfilling what I feel every day seeing how badly the city wants and needs to win.

I’m the quarterback here and I”m excited to provide that.”

As far as his departure from Los Angeles, Goff wanted to make it clear that he harbors no ill will towards his former team and teammates.

“There’s no ill will,” he said. “I had great times there and I’m thankful for everything there.”

And while most would describe the current situation of the Detroit Lions as a rebuild, Goff doesn’t happen to see it that way.

“I don’t see it as a rebuild at all,” he said. It takes the right pieces to win, but it can happen in one offseason.”

– – Quotes via Detroit Lions Link – –