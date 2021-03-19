New Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams selects his jersey number

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes added to his team’s offensive attack earlier in the week, bringing aboard former Green Bay Packers RB Jamaal Williams with a two-year contract.

And now we know what number Williams will be wearing with his new Honolulu blue digs.

He’ll don jersey No. 30, while Jeff Okudah will be switching numbers.

Jamaal Williams will be rocking #30 for the Detroit #Lions this year — Jimmy Christensen (@Jimmy_C08) March 20, 2021

Williams was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round with the 134th overall pick in 2017. In 60 career games, he’s racked up 1,985 rushing yards, 961 receiving yards, and 18 career touchdowns.