New Detroit Lions TE Josh Hill lauds head coach Dan Campbell

Not only will Detroit’s offensive attack look different, but their coaching staff received a facelift with the hiring of Dan Campbell and subsequent hiring of several assistants.

One player now on Detroit’s roster already happens to be rather familiar with Campbell, and is letting Lions fans know they’ve got a “genuine” guy now patrolling the sidelines.

Tight end Josh Hill, who signed with Detroit after being released by the New Orleans Saints, had nothing but good things to say about Campbell.

“I’ll save some of the big stories for a later time,” Hill said Tuesday in a Zoom interview with the Detroit media.

“As far as Dan goes, the thing that stands out to me is his commitment to the game. The way he works. Just the way he cares about the players and what he’s doing.

“You’re getting the genuine guy.”

Hill, who had played with New Orleans after playing collegiately at Idaho State, played under Campbell beginning in 2016. Hill lauded Campbell’s perspective and everything he learned during their time in the Big Easy.

“There’s a relationship there from playing for him for five years,” Hill said. “It’s nice to have a position coach who has played for so long — who did some of the same things.

“He has a unique perspective about the way things might look on film, and the way guys move. I think he taught me that there is more than one way to do a job.

“Putting yourself in position to be successful is all about preparation — the film study. He taught me a lot about how to prepare for the game.”

Meanwhile, Hill also described the role he envisions filling with his new team.

“I think that’s to be determined,” Hill said. “I’m just going into camp and try to bring different assets to the table. Do everything they ask me to and bring a workman’s mentality to it.”

– – Quotes via Mike O’Hara of DetroitLions.com Link – –