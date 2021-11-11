New Detroit Lions WR Josh Reynolds explains his excitement to join the Motor City

The Detroit Lions claimed wideout Josh Reynolds off waivers yesterday, who had requested and was granted a release from the Tennessee Titans. The move reunites him with QB Jared Goff, as he spent his first five years with the Los Angeles Rams prior to joining the Titans.

And during his first media appearance with his new team, he explained his feelings of being a member of the Motor City.

“I’m just going to take it one day at a time and learn this play book, continue to grow with JG and the rest of the team, and get this thing moving,” he said.”

Naturally, he’s happy to be reunited with Goff, as well as joining a team that in his words, showed tremendous grit so far despite the difficult season.

“Talking with my agent, you kinda get a gauge on who is coming in and who has that priority and stuff,” he said. “I was more than excited hearing about Detroit coming with an offer. Just seeing how close games have been for them and seeing the grit they display every week, it’s easy for me.”

“I didn’t leave to go to a winning team, otherwise I would have stayed in Tennessee. I came to compete and come to a great culture and that’s what I’m feeling. I’ve been here not even 24 hours and I can feel the love everyone has for each other and the connections they have.”

For offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, he couldn’t definitively say when Reynolds would make his first appearance in the Honolulu blue.

“I don’t know. I just met him 30 minutes ago,” Lynn said. “He’ll come out here, work a little bit (Thursday) and we’ll see how much he can pick up.”

– – Quotes via Detroit Lions Link – –