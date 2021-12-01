New Detroit Tigers SS Javier Báez explains Miguel Cabrera played role in recruiting process

The Detroit Tigers have their new shortstop, having inked Javier Báez to a six year deal worth $140 million that became official this afternoon.

During a virtual presser alongside general manager Al Avila and team owner Chris Ilitch, Báez shared his excitement of coming to the Motor City.

“I’m really excited to be here, and I’m ready to play,” he said.

He also explained that future Hall of Famer and team legend Miguel Cabrera played a role in his recruitment to Detroit, selling him on the team as well as the fans.

“Obviously everyone wants to learn something from Miggy,” he said. “That’s what one of the biggest things. I wanted to come here and learn from him.”

Báez hit 31 home runs with 87 RBI last season with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets. He was originally selected by the Cubs with the 9th overall pick in 2011, and was named NLCS co-MVP in 2016. The two-time All-Star has a career batting average of .264 with 149 home runs and 465 RBI.

– – Quotes via Jason Beck, Cody Stavenhagen Link