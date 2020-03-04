New England Patriots insider believes Tom Brady to 49ers hype is real

While speculation continues to abound regarding the future of pending free-agent Tom Brady‘s future with the New England Patriots, a surprising team has emerged as a reported contender for Brady’s services – the San Francisco 49ers.

Of course, they’re currently led by the quarterback that many viewed as Brady’s successor in New England, Jimmy Garoppolo.

Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston and a Patriots insider told Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports on Tuesday that the 49ers are “closing hard” on the quarterback:

Though Garoppolo is still under contract with San Francisco through 2022, a potential trade would only cost them $4.2 against the salary cap.