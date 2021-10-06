New England Patriots make stunning roster move prior to Week 5 matchup

According to reports, the New England Patriots are releasing four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform List after Week 6, a source tells ESPN.

Where do you think Gilmore will land?

