New England Patriots officially deal Stephon Gilmore to NFC South

The New England Patriots raised eyebrows all across the sports world today, announcing that four time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore has been released from the team in nothing short of a surprising move.

He’s been dealing with a quad injury since 2020, and was placed on the PUP list a month after being fined nearly $100K for not reporting to mini-camp in June.

And now, his next destination has been revealed. According to multiple reports, the Patriots have traded Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2023 6th round pick:

