New England Patriots players reportedly ‘concerned’ with direction of offense

Already having earned the unfortunate distinctions of one of the worst head coaches not only in the history of the Detroit Lions but in NFL history as a whole, Matt Patricia would make his way back to the New England Patriots following his termination by Detroit in November of 2020.

Once again reunited with Bill Belichick as a “senior football advisor”, Patricia is said to be potentially taking on a much larger role with the Pats in 2022. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Patricia could have a major part in the offensive scheme.

And according to a report from The Boston Sports Journal‘s Greg Bedard, Patriots players are feeling “concerned” right now.

“I’ve heard from people in the last couple of days about what’s going on with the offensive coaching staff,” Bedard said. “And the initial reports I’m getting back are not good at all. And that includes what they’re hearing from the players internally. It’s not going in a good direction.”

Embed from Getty Images

Patricia previously worked with the Patriots as an offensive assistant from 2004 to 2005 before eventually working his way up to the title of defensive coordinator by 2012, a position he’d hold until his departure for the Motor City in 2017.

Given the fact that popular former OC Josh McDaniels departed for Las Vegas combined with the fact that the notorious Patricia could have a major role in their offense, we don’t blame New England’s players for feeling this way.

– – Quotes via NBC Sports Link – –

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

