New England Patriots Poach Detroit Lions’ Top Assistant

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Detroit Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams is leaving the organization to accept the defensive coordinator position with the New England Patriots. Williams has been one of the most highly regarded assistant coaches in the NFL, known for his ability to develop elite defensive talent.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1882049787341508905?

Williams’ departure marks another significant change for the Lions' coaching staff following a season-ending loss to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round of the playoffs. Williams has a strong connection with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, with whom he worked during their time together with the Tennessee Titans. Vrabel thought so highly of Williams that he had him serve as the head coach for the Titans' 2023 preseason opener.

The Lions will be feeling the loss of Williams, who played a crucial role in the development of their defensive line over the last several seasons. His coaching helped elevate the Lions’ defensive front to one of the most feared units in the league.

As Williams heads to New England, the Patriots are adding a top-tier defensive mind to their staff, and Williams’ departure leaves the Lions with a major vacancy to fill. With his proven track record, it’s no surprise that Williams is being given the opportunity to lead the defense in New England, and the Lions will have big shoes to fill in his absence.