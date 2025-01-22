fb
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsNew England Patriots Poach Detroit Lions' Top Assistant
Detroit Lions

New England Patriots Poach Detroit Lions’ Top Assistant

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Detroit Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams is leaving the organization to accept the defensive coordinator position with the New England Patriots. Williams has been one of the most highly regarded assistant coaches in the NFL, known for his ability to develop elite defensive talent.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1882049787341508905?

Williams’ departure marks another significant change for the Lions' coaching staff following a season-ending loss to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round of the playoffs. Williams has a strong connection with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, with whom he worked during their time together with the Tennessee Titans. Vrabel thought so highly of Williams that he had him serve as the head coach for the Titans' 2023 preseason opener.

The Lions will be feeling the loss of Williams, who played a crucial role in the development of their defensive line over the last several seasons. His coaching helped elevate the Lions’ defensive front to one of the most feared units in the league.

As Williams heads to New England, the Patriots are adding a top-tier defensive mind to their staff, and Williams’ departure leaves the Lions with a major vacancy to fill. With his proven track record, it’s no surprise that Williams is being given the opportunity to lead the defense in New England, and the Lions will have big shoes to fill in his absence.

Previous article
Aaron Glenn Back in Detroit After Substantial Offer From New York Jets
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Dan Richmond on Dan Campbell Defends Controversial Play Call vs. Commanders
Al Graham on Dan Campbell’s Wife Holly Shares Raw Heartbreak After Lions’ Playoff Loss
Tommy on Video Emerges Showing Detroit Lions ‘Fans’ Quitting on Their Team
Tommy on Rumor: Ben Johnson Notifies Detroit Lions of His Intentions for 2025 Season
Tommy on Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders
Tommy on Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders
Colleen Monroe on Open Letter To Governor Whitmer: Please Declare The Day After The Super Bowl a ‘No School Day’
Joe B on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
Rezia J Givens on Family Member of Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Killed In Florida
Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions