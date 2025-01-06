fb
Monday, January 6, 2025
Detroit Lions

New England Patriots Request To Interview Lions OC Ben Johnson

According to a recent report by Albert Breer, the New England Patriots have officially requested to interview Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their head coaching vacancy.

Ben Johnson's Rising Stock

Johnson has gained significant attention around the NFL for his work with the Lions offense, helping to turn it into one of the league's most potent units. His innovative playcalling and ability to develop young talent, including standout performances from Jahmyr Gibbs and Jared Goff, have made him a top candidate for head coaching positions.

Patriots Looking for Change

The Patriots, who have struggled in recent seasons, are looking for a fresh direction at the head coach position after firing Jerod Mayo. Johnson could bring new energy and offensive expertise to a franchise in need of a resurgence.

As the coaching carousel heats up, this interview request only adds to the buzz surrounding Johnson, whose name has been linked to other potential head coaching openings. The interview will provide a glimpse into whether Johnson is ready to take the leap into a head coaching role and how he might be able to transform the Patriots offense in a similar way he has done with the Lions.

Dan Campbell Praises Lions Defense After Dominant Win Over Vikings
