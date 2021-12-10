New England Patriots take to Twitter to announce ‘Major Transformation’ [Video]

On Friday morning, the New England Patriots took to Twitter to announce a ‘Major Transformation.’

That ‘Major Transformation’ has to do with a renovation project that will give the north side of Gillette Stadium a face lift.

Beginning in early 2022, construction of the most dramatic Gillette Stadium improvements since its opening in 2002 will begin in the north end of the stadium. This project will feature a completely reimagined plaza leading into the stadium, including a new and enhanced lighthouse. Inside the stadium, there will be a prominent new HD video board as well as new and improved concession locations and other fan amenities. In Gillette Stadium’s first 20 years, the Kraft family invested more than $300 million on stadium enhancements. This new project, including the south end zone improvements made last offseason, will total an additional $225 million investment, which reflects the family’s continued commitment to the Gillette Stadium fan experience for the next 20 years. The construction is scheduled for completion prior to the 2023 NFL season.

The transformation of the north end of Gillette Stadium will be defined by 75,000-square feet of glass-enclosed year-round hospitality and function spaces that bridge the gap between the East and West Putnam Clubs, the Dell Technologies Suite Levels and the upper concourse. All levels of the stadium will have 360-degree connectivity, a feature that is currently only available on the main concourse.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT THE RENOVATION

A major transformation. The Kraft family announces renovation project on the north side of @GilletteStadium: https://t.co/2Wvi6ftt0V pic.twitter.com/mMngy4A7JH — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 10, 2021