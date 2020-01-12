22.6 F
Detroit
Sunday, January 12, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

New England Patriots WR Julien Edelman arrested

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

New England Patriots WR Julien Edelman arrested

According to a report from TMZ, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested on Saturday night for...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions could turn to New England Patriots FA to replace Graham Glasgow

I have made it very clear that Detroit Lions OL Graham Glasgow is one of my favorites and I...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

2 Reasons why Detroit Lions fans should pay close attention to Sunday’s Divisional Round games

Unfortunately, following a disastrous 3-12-1 record, our Detroit Lions did not come anywhere close to making the NFL Playoffs...
Read more
Arnold Powell

According to a report from TMZ, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested on Saturday night for allegedly jumping on the hood of someone’s Mercedes.

From TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell us it went down this way … Julian was in Bev Hills walking around at about 9 PM when for some unknown reason he hopped up on the car, causing damage.
Impressive, considering the 33-year-old reportedly needs surgery on his left knee during the offseason.
The bad news for Julian … cops were in the area working a robbery case when someone flagged them down and gave them the lowdown.
Edelman was arrested, cited for misdemeanor vandalism and released. He left with his friends.
Our law enforcement sources say it was apparent to them Julian had been drinking … which might explain a lot about the incident.
The L.A. County D.A. will decide whether to file charges … it’s possible — very possible — this case goes nowhere if he squares up with the car owner, but we’ll see.— Via TMZ — LINK

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceTMZ
ViaTMZ
Previous articleDetroit Lions could turn to New England Patriots FA to replace Graham Glasgow

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

New England Patriots WR Julien Edelman arrested

According to a report from TMZ, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested on Saturday night for...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions could turn to New England Patriots FA to replace Graham Glasgow

Arnold Powell - 0
I have made it very clear that Detroit Lions OL Graham Glasgow is one of my favorites and I have made it even more...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

2 Reasons why Detroit Lions fans should pay close attention to Sunday’s Divisional Round games

Arnold Powell - 0
Unfortunately, following a disastrous 3-12-1 record, our Detroit Lions did not come anywhere close to making the NFL Playoffs this season. But that does not...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Andre Drummond throws ball at opponent’s head, gets ejected

Michael Whitaker - 0
Well, that's one way to ensure that you won't finish the game. Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond got himself ejected from Saturday night's contest against...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Report: NBA sources say Detroit Pistons open to trading “any” player on roster

Michael Whitaker - 0
It looks as though it's going to be another period of transition for the Detroit Pistons. Multiple traded rumors are surrounding the team, most...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Lions could turn to New England Patriots FA to replace Graham Glasgow

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
I have made it very clear that Detroit Lions OL Graham Glasgow is one of my favorites and I have made it even more...
Read more

2 Reasons why Detroit Lions fans should pay close attention to Sunday’s Divisional Round games

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Unfortunately, following a disastrous 3-12-1 record, our Detroit Lions did not come anywhere close to making the NFL Playoffs this season. But that does not...
Read more

Former Detroit Lions RB allegedly exposes OL Graham Glasgow

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
I have made it very clear that I believe one of Bob Quinn's biggest mistakes as Detroit Lions GM, and there have been plenty,...
Read more

Detroit Lions hire special teams coordinator for 2020

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
According to the Detroit Lions, they have hired Brayden Coombs to be their special teams coordinator for the upcoming season. https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1216027085707403265 From Detroit Lions: Coombs comes to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.