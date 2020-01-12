New England Patriots WR Julien Edelman arrested

According to a report from TMZ, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested on Saturday night for allegedly jumping on the hood of someone’s Mercedes.

Law enforcement sources tell us it went down this way … Julian was in Bev Hills walking around at about 9 PM when for some unknown reason he hopped up on the car, causing damage.

Impressive, considering the 33-year-old reportedly needs surgery on his left knee during the offseason.

The bad news for Julian … cops were in the area working a robbery case when someone flagged them down and gave them the lowdown.

Edelman was arrested, cited for misdemeanor vandalism and released. He left with his friends.

Our law enforcement sources say it was apparent to them Julian had been drinking … which might explain a lot about the incident.