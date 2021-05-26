New Era pulls Detroit Tigers ‘Local Market’ cap after media mockery

Sharing is caring!

On Tuesday, New Era released a line of ‘Local Market’ baseball caps which pay homage to the city (and state) its plays in.

As you can see below, the Detroit Tigers cap features the 313 area code, cherries for Traverse City, and what looks to be automobile pistons.

I don't even know what those are pic.twitter.com/FFn6MRDlgm — suss2pfizers 🥌 (@suss2hyphens) May 25, 2021

But if you happen to want to purchase one of these hats (or a Local Market cap for any other MLB team), you are going to be disappointed to hear that they were pulled by New Era on the same day they were released after they were mocked by the media.

New Era had previously released a similar line of caps for the NBA.