Sharing is caring!

Each year, New Era releases NFL Draft caps for each team in the league and this year is no different.

On Friday, the Detroit Lions 2021 NFL Draft cap was released and as you can see below, it looks like something you would buy at a run-down gas station.

Take a look at this disaster.

The Lions' 2021 draft hat from @NewEraCap is now on sale. Your reviews? pic.twitter.com/MfMf5z7cLz — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) April 9, 2021