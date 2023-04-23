The days are ticking away before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, and according to DraftKings Sportsbook, there is a new favorite to be the No. 2 overall pick. In recent weeks, some have said that quarterback Will Levis will be the fourth QB selected in the upcoming draft, but now, he is the favorite to be the No. 2 pick.

New favorite emerges to be No. 2 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Will Levis (-140) is not the odds-on favorite to be the second player off the board in the NFL Draft. As it stands, the Houston Texans currently have the No. 2 overall pick, and there have been rumors floating around that they like Levis as their QB of the future. What is also interesting is that EDGE Tyree Wilson (+225) has the second-best odds of being the second pick, ahead of C.J. Stroud (+400) out of Ohio State. A report recently surfaced that Stroud scored very poorly on the S2 cognition test, which has scared some teams away.