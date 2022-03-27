New favorite emerges to be selected by Detroit Lions with No. 2 pick

The 2022 NFL Draft will be here before we know it, and as it stands, our Detroit Lions hold the No. 2 overall pick.

Prior to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, the consensus was that the Lions would end up landing Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick as the Jacksonville Jaguars would probably select an offensive tackle with the No. 1 pick.

Well, that was then and this is now and there is a quarterback by the name of Malik Willis who is impressing the NFL world every time he touches a football.

That being said, there are plenty who are now mocking Willis to the Lions at No. 2 (welcome to the bandwagon) but there may be another candidate who is being overlooked.

That player is DE Travon Walker out of Georgia.

In fact, Walker (+250) has emerged as the betting favorite to be selected by the Lions with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Willis, Hutchinson, and S Kyle Hamilton are all tied with the next best odds at +400.

From The Draft Network:

Walker has appropriately attached a jetpack to his pre-draft stock by acing the process. He has showcased elite athleticism with testing results that have reached historic heights. The Thomaston, Georgia native measured in at the NFL Scouting Combine at 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds with arms longer than 35 inches. These are the intangibles NFL coaching staffs drool over. Walker somehow managed to impress even further when the testing portion began. A 4.51 in the 40-yard dash at his position was one of the most staggering results we’ve witnessed in recent memory. A 6.89 in the three-cone was an elite result regardless of position and serves as an excellent indication of Walker’s quick-twitch ability. Walker put an appropriate bow on his day by posting a 123-inch broad jump and 35.5-inch vertical. All in all, it represents an athletic profile that gives Walker a pre-and-post-snap advantage due to terrific size and length. As a pass rusher, he possesses rare explosion and get-off. Walker converts speed-to-power at an alarming, efficient rate that’s difficult for opposing offensive tackles to deal with. Opposing offensive linemen are going to have an extremely difficult time keeping Walker out of their backfield at the next level.