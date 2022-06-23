The 2022 NBA Draft will take place tonight and the Detroit Pistons will have an important decision to make when they are on the clock with the No. 5 overall pick.
As it stands, it appears as if Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero are all but locked into the top three picks.
According to Fan Duel Sportsbook, Smith, Holmgren, and Banchero are the heavy betting favorites to go 1-2-3 in tonight’s draft:
Number 1 Overall Pick Jabari Smith (-3500)
Number 2 Overall Pick Chet Holmgren (-3500)
Number 3 Overall Pick Paolo Banchero (-1050)
2022 NBA Draft Odds:
Number 1 Overall Pick
Jabari Smith (-3500)
Number 2 Overall Pick
Chet Holmgren (-3500)
Number 3 Overall Pick
Paolo Banchero (-1050)
Via @FDSportsbook.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 23, 2022
New favorite emerges to go No. 5 to Detroit Pistons
With Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero likely going 1-2-3, that leaves the Detroit Pistons with a handful of options at No. 5.
As it stands, Jaden Ivey out of Purdue is -220 to be selected No. 4 overall by the Sacramento Kings.
With Ivey expected to go No. 4 to the Kings, Keegan Murray out of Iowa is now the favorite at +115 to be selected by the Pistons with the No. 5 overall pick with Bennedict Mathurin (+240) just behind him in the odds.
Here are the full odds as of 11:13 this morning for the No. 5 overall pick.
Keegan Murray (+115)
Bennedict Mathurin (+240)
Jaden Ivey (+440)
Dyson Daniels (+440)
Shaedon Sharpe (+1900)
A.J. Griffin (+6500)
2022 NBA Draft Number 5 Overall Pick Odds:
Keegan Murray (+115)
Bennedict Mathurin (+240)
Jaden Ivey (+440)
Dyson Daniels (+440)
Shaedon Sharpe (+1900)
A.J. Griffin (+6500)
Via @FDSportsbook.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 23, 2022
Nation, if Ivey is off the table, who would you like to see the Detroit Pistons select with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft?