New football helmet design with State script released by Michigan State [PHOTO]

by

The Michigan State Spartans are paying tribute to their basketball bretheran with a new football helmet design.

They revealed the latest helmet design with “State” in green lettering on a white background.

According to head coach Mel Tucker, the design was originally to be worn for the final game of the year for the Spartans, which was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

How will these look on the field?

