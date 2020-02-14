New Michigan State coach Mel Tucker makes first comments about Michigan game

On Wednesday, Mel Tucker was introduced as head football coach of the Michigan State Spartans.

On Valentine’s Day, Tucker commented on the Michigan game for the first time and there is no question about it that he already embraces the rivalry.

- Advertisement -

From Detroit Free Press:

“The Michigan game is not just another game,” Tucker said Friday afternoon on The Drive With Jack online radio show. “That’s something we embrace. I don’t believe in down-playing expectations. That’s useless.”

- Advertisement -

“Michigan State-Michigan is different.”

Coach Tucker understands the rivalry very well already!