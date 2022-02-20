New NSFW video emerges from Michigan vs. Wisconsin post-game altercation

NEW VIDEO EMERGES

In case you have not yet seen the original video of Michigan‘s post-game altercation with Wisconsin enough times already, we now have another one for you to check out.

This one is via Jeanna Trotman and was shot by WKOW.

Note: This video is unedited and includes some not safe for work language.

Here's really good raw video of the aftermath of #Michigan and #Wisconsin. You can clearly hear Juwan Howard say "I'll remember that" to Greg Gard prior to the altercation. (Video courtesy of WKOW. Caution unedited, NSFW language.)

FROM EARLIER:

GREG GARD COMMENTS ON ALTERCATION WITH JUWAN HOWARD, MICHIGAN PLAYERS

Below are Greg Gard’s comments about what went down at the end of the game against Michigan and in the handshake line with Juwan Howard and the Michigan players.

JUWAN HOWARD EXPLAINS WHY THINGS ESCALATED

Sunday was not a good day at all for the Michigan basketball team.

Not only were they beaten handily by Wisconsin but following the game, Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard let his emotions get the best of him, resulting in him accosting Badgers assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft.

From Associated Press:

“I addressed with the head coach that I will remember that, because of the timeout,” Howard said. “Someone touched me, and I think it was very uncalled for, for them to touch me, as we were verbalizing and communicating with one another. That’s what escalated it.”

Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh said he already had contacted Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about the situation, adding that Wisconsin had staff members who were “affected and injured.”

“There’s no room, no space for conduct like that in any competition, much less a Big Ten competition,” McIntosh said. “The Big Ten takes pride in sportsmanship. The Big Ten takes pride in acting with class. That didn’t happen today.”

WARDE MANUEL WEIGHS IN ON SUNDAY’S ALTERCATION

Here is what Michigan AD Warde Manuel had to say regarding the unfortunate event.

“I am aware of and watched the end of our Men’s basketball game.”

“There is no excuse for any of our staff or student-athletes to get into a physical altercation with others regardless of instigating factors.”

“I reached out and apologized to Chris McIntosh and President Coleman has reached out to UW Chancellor Blank to apologize for the totally unacceptable behavior.”

“We will review the situation more thoroughly and work with the Big Ten Conference as they determine their disciplinary actions and will determine if further disciplinary actions are warranted.

Statement from University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel:

ORIGINAL REPORT:

Well, that’s not how it’s supposed to go. Following the University of Michigan’s loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, head coach Juwan Howard lost his cool. Watch as the Wolverine’s head coach shows you exactly what bad sportsmanship looks like:

Juwan Howard throws a punch.

Now, no one knows exactly what was said to Howard, but that is definitely not the type of reaction one would expect. The Wolverines lost to the Badgers 77-63, making their odds to make the tournament that much more far-fetched. And, with the looming discipline that could take place, it could be a quiet March in Ann Arbor.