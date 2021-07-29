New Orleans Pelicans make NBA Draft Day trade with Philadelphia 76ers

Here we go!

The 2021 NBA Draft will be held tonight and we have our first trade of the day (though it is a minor one).

According to a report from Mark Stein, the New Orleans Pelicans have traded the No. 53 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to the Philadelphia 76ers for cash considerations.

Stay tuned for more trades!

First trade of the day: New Orleans sends the No. 53 pick in Round 2 to Philadelphia for cash considerations. More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cV7Dif pic.twitter.com/LhQI4DCweM — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 29, 2021