New Orleans Saints linked to Detroit Lions coach following breaking news

Just moments ago, news broke that Sean Payton has notified the New Orleans Saints that he is stepping away from the team.

With Payton leaving, do not be at all surprised if the Saints interview and end up hiring Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn to be their next head coach.

Though the final numbers did not look good, Glenn did a tremendous job with the Lions defense this season and it seems like just a matter of time before he gets a head coaching gig.

Glenn is linked to the Saints as he was their defensive backs coach from 2016-2020.