Tuesday, March 4, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsNew Orleans Saints Make Decision on former Lions RB Jamaal Williams
Detroit Lions

New Orleans Saints Make Decision on former Lions RB Jamaal Williams

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

According to multiple reports, the New Orleans Saints have made the decision to release veteran running back, Jamaal Williams. Following a solid 2022 season with the Detroit Lions, Williams signed a three-year contract with the Saints. Williams will now become an unrestricted free agent, which means he will be able to sign with any team.

A Season To Remember With The Detroit Lions

During his 2022 season with the Lions, Jamaal Williams carried the ball 262 times for 1,066 yards and a whopping 17 rushing touchdowns. Following his outstanding season, Williams took advantage of the market by signing a 3-year, $12 million with the Saints.

What Went Wrong in New Orleans

After a great season with the Lions, Williams went to the Saints, and he never lived up to the hype. In his two seasons in New Orleans (27 games), he carried the ball a total of just 154 times for 470 yards (3.1 yards per attempt) and two touchdowns.

Bottom Line

Jamaal Williams was originally selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In four seasons with the Packers, he rushed for 1,985 yards and 10 touchdowns before signing with the Lions. Williams, who is about to turn 30, has been on the decline for the past two seasons, and it will be interesting to see if any NFL teams are interested in giving him another chance.

Previous article
Jonah Jackson Returns to the NFC North
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Thomas C Riddell on NFL Insider Reveals Matthew Stafford’s Contract Demands for 2025
David Niezgoda on Detroit Lions Announce Full Coaching Staff for 2025
Garpike on NFL.com Reveals Detroit Lions Tackling Grade for 2024
B Walker on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
GovAssist LLC on Loser Eagles Fan Who Berated Female Packers Fan Fired From His Job
Tom on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
Chuck Murray on 10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Email Support

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Designed and hosted by Level 99 Design