New Orleans Saints Make Decision on former Lions RB Jamaal Williams

According to multiple reports, the New Orleans Saints have made the decision to release veteran running back, Jamaal Williams. Following a solid 2022 season with the Detroit Lions, Williams signed a three-year contract with the Saints. Williams will now become an unrestricted free agent, which means he will be able to sign with any team.

A Season To Remember With The Detroit Lions

During his 2022 season with the Lions, Jamaal Williams carried the ball 262 times for 1,066 yards and a whopping 17 rushing touchdowns. Following his outstanding season, Williams took advantage of the market by signing a 3-year, $12 million with the Saints.

What Went Wrong in New Orleans

After a great season with the Lions, Williams went to the Saints, and he never lived up to the hype. In his two seasons in New Orleans (27 games), he carried the ball a total of just 154 times for 470 yards (3.1 yards per attempt) and two touchdowns.

Bottom Line

Jamaal Williams was originally selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In four seasons with the Packers, he rushed for 1,985 yards and 10 touchdowns before signing with the Lions. Williams, who is about to turn 30, has been on the decline for the past two seasons, and it will be interesting to see if any NFL teams are interested in giving him another chance.