New Orleans Saints may be planning to make Detroit Lions an offer they cannot refuse

On Monday, news broke that the New Orleans Saints traded the No. 18, 101, 237, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for No. 16, 19, and 194 in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

Trade: The #Eagles trade picks No. 16, 19, and 194 to the #Saints in exchange for picks No. 18, 101, 237, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2022

Many found the trade odd, but for those thinking a bit deeper, the thought surfaced that the Saints could have a bigger plan in mind.

That plan is to trade up again to grab a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft.

As noted by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, with the Saints now having three of the Top 50 picks in the 2022 draft, they almost have enough to trade the Detroit Lions for the No. 2 overall pick.

Per the trade value chart, that’s almost enough for the Saints to get up to No. 2 should they really want a QB. (Not saying that’s happening, but since we were talking about Lions trading No. 2 last week, figured I’d point it out) https://t.co/QjRwZiqVQK — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 4, 2022

Brad Holmes has made it clear that the Lions are open for business when it comes to the No. 2 pick and there is a solid chance that the Saints at least make the call to see if they can move up.