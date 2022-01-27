in NFL

New Orleans Saints request to interview Detroit Lions coordinator

Earlier this week, news broke that Sean Payton was stepping down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

As soon as that news broke, we wrote about how the Saints would likely show interest in Detroit Lions DC, Aaron Glenn.

Well, according to a report from Albert Breer, the Saints have requested permission from the Lions to interview Glenn for their head coaching job.

Stay tuned.

