New Red Wings alternate concept jerseys inspired by Detroit Falcons [Photos]

As noted by Lucas Daitchman in his tweet, the Detroit Red Wings do not need to change anything about their home and away jerseys.

That being said, Daitchman has created four Red Wings concept jerseys for us to enjoy.

The two jerseys on the left are inspired by the old Detroit Falcons, while the two on the right are inspired by the different outdoor jerseys the Red Wings have recently worn.

Nation, which of these jerseys do you like the most?

