Sunday, March 1, 2020
Detroit Red Wings News

New Red Wings forward Dmytro Timashov has a message for his old team

The former Maple Leafs forward thanked his old team in a social media posting.

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The Detroit Red Wings were active on last week’s Trade Deadline day, moving defenseman Mike Green and forward Andreas Athanasiou to the Edmonton Oilers.

But the trades with former GM Ken Holland weren’t the only moves they made. GM Steve Yzerman snagged forward Dmytro Timashov, who had been placed on waivers by the Toronto Maple Leafs.



Timashov had been deemed expendable by the Leafs after playing in limited minutes this season, but he has a chance to take the next step in his young career with Detroit.

He took to his social media account to send a message to the Leafs:

“Thank you, for drafting me, letting me develop and for making my dream to play in the nhl come true,” he wrote on his Twitter feed. “It was an honor to play for the leafs. Also so excited to play in red and white. I’m beyond excited and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Drafted 125th overall in 2015 by Toronto, he scored four goals and five assists in 39 games as a rookie.

