New Red Wings signee Alex Doucet has PERFECT reaction after hat trick

Inside the Article: Getting to know Alex Doucet a bit more:

Last night the Halifax Mooseheads took on the Saint John's Sea Dogs and new Detroit Red Wings signee Alexandre Doucet scored a hat trick and how did he celebrate? By wearing a Red Wings hat on the bench.

Getting to know Alex Doucet a bit more:

Doucet is having a fantastic season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Last night he scored three goals and added an assist for four points in Halifax's 5-2 win over Saint John. Doucet's totals for the season after last night's game are 48 goals and 45 assists for 93 assists ranking him second in the whole league in points.

- Advertisement -

Doucet has played for two teams in the QMJHL this season with 21 of his 48 goals being scored during his time on the Mooseheads and the other 27 goals coming from his time with the Val'dOr Foreurs. Doucet sits 19 points behind the current league leader and is going to lead the Mooseheads in the playoffs in the QMJHL with a chance to win the President's Cup, the league's equivalent of the Stanley Cup.