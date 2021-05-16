New regime has resulted in different feel at Detroit Lions minicamp

Sharing is caring!

This weekend, the Detroit Lions held their rookie minicamp and according to reports, there is a much different feel in Allen Park compared to the feel with the previous regime.

That regime, of course, was led by head coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn, who were both fired during the later part of the 2020 regular season.

With a new regime in town, led by head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes, Erik Schlitt says there is a “different feel in Allen Park” and that there is a “lot less tension” and “loads of encouragement” from the coaching staff.

It will be interesting to hear what else Schlitt has to say about his day at Lions rookie minicamp.

Lions rookie mini-camp just wrapped up and man what a different feel in Allen Park. Competitive nature but while having fun, a lot less tension, loads of encouragement after positive play. I’ll have more thoughts on this later today. pic.twitter.com/roylmEZyIH — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) May 16, 2021