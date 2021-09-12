New report says Matthew Stafford nixed a ‘done deal’ prior to being traded to Rams

According to a new report from Ian Rapoport, Matthew Stafford nixed a deal to the Carolina Panthers and then caused the Los Angeles Rams to “up their offer” before he was traded by the Detroit Lions during the offseason.

As multiple sources explained for the first time, Stafford ultimately steered himself to Los Angeles. He stepped in and stopped a Panthers deal on the verge of happening and caused the Rams to up their offer to include two future first-round picks and Jared Goff.

Rapoport added that the Panthers thought they had a deal to land Stafford from the Lions but Stafford “likely would have vetoed” a trade to anywhere other than Los Angeles.

While the Panthers left the Senior Bowl on Jan. 30 to fly home thinking they had a deal, the Rams were finalizing one with Stafford. In truth, Stafford likely would have vetoed any deal that wasn’t the Rams, per a source involved with the situation. As previously reported, the Panthers’ offer included QB Teddy Bridgewater and a first-round pick.