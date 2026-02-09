New Report Suggests Assistant Coach Will Remain With Detroit Lions

Just days after reports surfaced linking Mike Kafka to the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive coordinator vacancy, new information suggests the Detroit Lions may be able to exhale.

According to longtime Seahawks reporter Gregg Bell, Seattle is now zeroing in on an internal candidate to replace Klint Kubiak, who officially departed to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. That shift appears to take Kafka out of the running and keeps another important piece of Detroit’s coaching staff in place.

“I’m told #Seahawks and coach Mike Macdonald are closing in on hiring from within the team’s current coaching staff to be Seattle’s new offensive coordinator to replace Klint Kubiak,” Bell reported.

That update matters in Detroit.

Why Kafka’s Name Came Up in the First Place

Kafka’s name didn’t pop up randomly. He’s been viewed around the league as a rising offensive mind for years, dating back to his time with the New York Giants, where he served as offensive coordinator and later as interim head coach.

When Detroit added Kafka to Dan Campbell’s staff, it was widely viewed as a savvy, forward-thinking hire — one that brought quarterback development experience, schematic flexibility, and head-coaching polish into Allen Park.

Seattle’s interest made sense on paper:

New Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald wanted continuity after Kubiak’s exit

wanted continuity after Kubiak’s exit Kafka had previously impressed Seattle during head coaching interviews

His offensive background aligned with the system Seattle has been building

But the latest reporting indicates the Seahawks are opting for familiarity instead of an external hire.

What This Means for the Lions

For the Lions, Kafka staying put is quietly significant.

Detroit is already navigating:

A new offensive coordinator in Drew Petzing

Questions surrounding David Montgomery’s future

A broader offensive reset following a disappointing 2025 season

Keeping Kafka provides stability behind the scenes — especially for Jared Goff, the quarterback room, and the offense’s weekly game-planning structure.

Kafka’s role in Detroit has intentionally been fluid, allowing him to contribute across multiple layers of the offense. That versatility is exactly why other teams have kept tabs on him — and exactly why Detroit benefits from keeping him in-house.

The Bigger Picture

This is another example of how the Lions’ coaching staff is now viewed league-wide. Detroit isn’t just developing players anymore — it’s developing coaches that other franchises want to poach.

And at least for now, it looks like Mike Kafka isn’t going anywhere.

With Seattle expected to finalize an internal promotion, the Lions retain a respected offensive voice at a critical time — and avoid yet another ripple in an already busy offseason.

Sometimes, the best offseason news is the move that doesn’t happen.