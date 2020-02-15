30.3 F
Saturday, February 15, 2020
College Sports

New Spartans football coach Mel Tucker addresses Breslin Center at halftime

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

New Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker is making the rounds in his first week in East Lansing since being named Mark Dantonio’s replacement.

He addressed the Spartans faithful at Breslin Center during Michigan State’s hardwood matchup against Maryland on Saturday night:

“Hello Spartans,” Tucker told the Breslin Center crowd. “It’s good to be back home. I’m happy to be back home where it all began for me. Thank you so much. Thank you for the support that you have given me and my family, we really appreciate it.

“I can promise you one thing, our football team will be relentless. We have work to do, we’ve got something to prove. We’re going to get it done, I promise you that. Go green.”

– – Quote courtesy of Matt Wenzel of MLive Link – –

