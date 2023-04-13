New stipulation released for Detroit Lions trade of Jeff Okudah to Falcons

Earlier this week, the news broke that the Detroit Lions had agreed to trade CB Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick. Now, according to a report, there is another stipulation involved with the trade. Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus the Lions also agreed to pay a portion of Okudah's 2023 salary.

Spielberger has tweeted that “Per a league source, to facilitate the trade of CB Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons, the Lions agreed to pay $1.5M of his 2023 salary.” This means the Falcons are getting a 1-year, $3.682M deal for Okudah, with a fifth-year option deadline of May 1st.

When the Lions selected Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the hope was that he would come in and be a shutdown cornerback for their defense. Unfortunately, that was not the case, and now Okudah will get a fresh start with the Falcons.