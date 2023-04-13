Merch
New stipulation released for Detroit Lions trade of Jeff Okudah to Falcons

By W.G. Brady
Earlier this week, the news broke that the Detroit Lions had agreed to trade CB Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick. Now, according to a report, there is another stipulation involved with the trade. Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus the Lions also agreed to pay a portion of Okudah's 2023 salary.

Key Points

  • The Lions have traded Okudah to the Falcons
  • The Falcons sent a 2023 fifth-round pick to the Lions
  • The Lions have reportedly agreed to pay $1.5 million of Okudah's 2013 salary

Detroit Lions to pay portion of Jeff Okudah's 2023 salary

Spielberger has tweeted that “Per a league source, to facilitate the trade of CB Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons, the Lions agreed to pay $1.5M of his 2023 salary.” This means the Falcons are getting a 1-year, $3.682M deal for Okudah, with a fifth-year option deadline of May 1st.

Bottom Line: Fresh start for Okudah

When the Lions selected Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the hope was that he would come in and be a shutdown cornerback for their defense. Unfortunately, that was not the case, and now Okudah will get a fresh start with the Falcons.

Detroit Red Wings wrap up their season tonight in Tampa Bay against the Lightning| Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More
