Saturday, January 18, 2025
Detroit Lions

New Suitor Emerges for Aaron Glenn and Lions Fans Won’t Like It

By W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Lions continue their playoff push, there is growing concern among fans that defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn could be lured away from the team in the near future. According to a report from Jordan Schultz, Glenn has emerged as a strong candidate in the Dallas Cowboys’ search for a new head coach.

Glenn, who has been instrumental in the Lions' defensive turnaround under head coach Dan Campbell, is reportedly garnering significant attention from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. A league source told Schultz that Jones holds Glenn in especially high regard, adding another layer of intrigue to the ongoing coaching search in Dallas.

Aaron Glenn is pointing his finger Aaron Glenn to interview

Aaron Glenn’s Ties to Dallas and Texas

Aaron Glenn’s connection to the Cowboys runs deep. Not only did he play for Dallas during his NFL career, but he also hails from Houston, Texas, making the prospect of a return to his home state even more appealing. With a stellar playing career at Texas A&M and a wealth of experience in the NFL, Glenn’s profile has risen as one of the league's brightest defensive minds.

The Cowboys, who have struggled to reach the pinnacle of success in recent years, may view Glenn as the next great head coach to lead them to a Super Bowl. Given his roots in Texas and his success as a coach in Detroit, Glenn could be a perfect fit for the Cowboys’ rebuilding process.

Lions Fans Should Be Concerned

For Lions fans, the idea of losing Aaron Glenn to a divisional rival like the Cowboys is a worrying prospect. After a successful stint as a defensive coordinator in Detroit, Glenn’s value has never been higher. If the Cowboys choose to give him an interview, Glenn could become one of the top contenders for the job, particularly with his ties to the organization and his reputation as a defensive mastermind.

As the search for a new head coach continues in Dallas, Lions fans will be watching closely, hoping their defensive leader isn’t the next one to leave Detroit for a head coaching opportunity elsewhere.

Detroit Lions Announce Unfortunate Roster Move Prior To Matchup Vs. Commanders
W.G. Brady
