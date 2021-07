Sharing is caring!

It is now mid-July and former Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate is still looking for a job.

According to Justin Ramos, the New England Patriots have emerged as a team that is interested in Tate.

Free agent WR Golden Tate has interest in joining the #Patriots, per source. — Justin Ramos (@patriotsnews247) July 12, 2021

Tate previously mentioned that he has an interest in the Colts, Rams, and Titans.

Nation, where do you think would be the best fit for the former Lion?