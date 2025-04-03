New Uniform Numbers Revealed for Detroit Lions Players Ahead of 2025 Season

The Detroit Lions have officially dropped their updated uniform numbers for a handful of new additions and returning players as they gear up for the 2025 NFL season. Among the most notable are Jahmyr Gibbs, Jameson Williams, and Terrion Arnold, who will all be wearing a different number than they did in 2024.
Bottom Line
The Lions are set to enter the season with a loaded and revamped roster. From new veteran contributors like Rock Ya-Sin and Roy Lopez to dynamic second-year players like Arnold and Rakestraw, the new digits offer a fresh look at Detroit’s retooled identity.
With No. 0 Jahmyr Gibbs and No. 1 Jameson Williams already flashing star potential, fans will be keeping an eye out for the new names and numbers this fall at Ford Field.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.