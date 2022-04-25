New video emerges of what Cleveland Guardians OF Myles Straw said to Yankees fans

UPDATE:

Video has not emerged of what Cleveland Guardians OF Myles Straw said to New York Yankees fans and it is not pretty.

“Hit me motherfucker” We got a different angle of the Myles Straw incident in LF pic.twitter.com/RvAXGVwr2S — The Short Porch (@short_porch) April 25, 2022

PREVIOUS REPORT:

An absolutely disgusting scene unfolded following today’s game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians.

After the game was over, trash fans at Yankee stadium began throwing things at Guardians players.

Fans at Yankee Stadium throw things at Guardians players after the game ends. pic.twitter.com/1LIv66LfBW — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 23, 2022

Moments before the final scene in the outfield in the bottom of the ninth, Myles Straw went right back at fans at Yankee Stadium.

Moments before the final scene in the outfield in the bottom of the ninth, Myles Straw went right back at fans at Yankee Stadium. pic.twitter.com/wegiKxjtIF — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 23, 2022

Here is what some of the Guardians players and manager Terry Francona had to say after the game.

"Win with respect. You don't need to throw stuff on the field, you don't need to hurt anyone." Josh Naylor is not happy with how fans reacted after the Yankees won. #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/whL1OTVxjM — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 23, 2022

Terry Francona admits that Myles Straw got a little heated with fans, but throwing things on the field is never okay under any circumstances. #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/8VX74zWgOW — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 23, 2022

Oscar Mercado describes what happened in the outfield at the end of the game and what caused the whole scene. #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/xX7GUeG3Bz — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 23, 2022

"That's who we are. We take a lot of pride in our friends and our teammates. It's not okay for certain guys to be talked to that way, I don't care how many years they have in the big leagues." Cal Quantrill is proud of his teammates for sticking up for each other. #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/FmqhKbfWMP — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 23, 2022

"If I were to do it again I probably would've said the same thing." Myles Straw doesn't regret defending his teammates at the end of the game. #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/kyWioAoWwu — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 23, 2022

Lombardi: NFL draft buzz and why the draft begins at No. 6

When I was working for the Raiders, our draft room was always the same. The room, the methods, the process were frozen in time. Before entering the room, the year might be 2001, but once crossing over the sill of the door, you were back in 1967. Al Davis had great success drafting players, and he wasn’t about to change his method with fancy magnetic cards detailing critical information. The highest security clearance a CIA operative can obtain is called Top Secret, but when they add the letters SCI (standing for “sensitive compartmentalized information”), this allows the operative to examine anything. There were maybe two people at the Raiders with that classification — no one knew what Davis was thinking.

Towards the end of the day’s meeting, Davis would ask Mickey Marvin, his former guard and now area scout with good penmanship (Davis required good penmanship in everything he was given to read) to stand next to the magnetic board and write the positions along the top of the board, starting with quarterback and ending with kicker and punter. On the side of the board, he would tell Marvin to write 1A, 1B and 1C in big letters, then continue further down with 2A, 2B and 3. Once the rounds were written, Davis would start placing players in those categories. In the 1A category, Davis might only have six to eight players he felt were elite. He was not alone in his separation of the first round, as other teams also break down the first round in sections, treating 1A like the Navy treats Seal Team Six, the best of the best. Remember: Not all first rounders are true first rounders, and the separation helps clarify the draft day plan for teams.

Setting the line, understanding the value — which then places the line of demarcation — allows teams to prepare for trades in either direction. Each team might have a slightly different order of their 1A but for the most part, the names are similar.

