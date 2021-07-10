New weekend sports anchor and reporter revealed for WXYZ Detroit

Sharing is caring!

There has been some speculation that WXYZ would be hiring a new sports reporter and we could not be happier than to pass along that Jeanna Trotman will take over as their weekend sports anchor and reporter.

“She’s back!! Come September, I am beyond thrilled to join @wxyzdetroit as their weekend sports anchor & reporter. It’s the station I grew up watching as a kid, the station I interned at TEN years ago, & the station I ALWAYS hoped I would get the chance to come home to.

I absolutely cannot wait to join the TEAM, especially @BradGalli. He started at WXYZ when I was an intern there TEN years ago & he’s been a mentor & friend of mine since. And now? My BOSS. Even though he gets mad when I call him that. Still gonna call him that.

To Detroit and the city’s incredible sports fans: There’s literally nowhere my family would rather be. This is home. I am going to work hard and I am going to hustle. I will be a storyteller. I will be fair and honest. I cannot wait to get out there. LFG!!”

Jenna, we wish you the best of luck! We know you are going to rock this job!

