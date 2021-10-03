New York Giants DB Jabrill Peppers drops F-Bomb on national television [NSFW Video]

The New York Giants stormed back on Sunday to send their game against the New Orleans Saints into overtime and during the OT coin toss, Giants DB Jabrill Peppers dropped an F-Bomb on national television.

Take a look as the Giants win the toss and Peppers says, “We want the ball. F*%K em!”

WE WANT THAT BALL. FUCK EM! pic.twitter.com/MP3LkUqyVU — Barstool New York (@BS_NewYork) October 3, 2021

Peppers brought that fire back to the Giants bench and the offense proceeded to score the game-winning touchdown!