New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman leaks decision for 2022

Sounds like it is happening

UPDATE:

According to a report from Josina Anderson, Giants GM Dave Gettleman has leaked to some people in the organization that he is planning to retire.

PREVIOUS REPORT:

There has been plenty of speculation that New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman will retire following the 2021 season and it sounds like that will be the case.

Chris Moore of CBS Sports is confirming that Gettleman will announce his retirement on Monday.

Stay tuned.

