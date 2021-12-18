New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor arrested, facing two felony charges

According to reports, New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor arrested in Florida, facing two felony charges.

From CBS Sports:

The Hall of Fame pass-rusher and longtime Giants star is facing two felony charges for failing to alert authorities to a change in address. This comes 10 years after Taylor, 62, pleaded guilty to charges of sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute, resulting in him becoming a registered sex offender — which requires informing authorities of new residences.

Taylor was booked around 8:45 p.m. ET, according to TMZ, and released later Thursday night from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. His attorney, Arthur Aidala, told TMZ that the former linebacker “has been compliant with all of the rules and regulations regarding his legal status for the past decade.” Taylor is “in the middle of a divorce,” however, “and his local police department suggested it would be best if he slept at a nearby hotel.”