New York Giants make decision on WR Kenny Golladay

The New York Giants have made the decision to release wide receiver Kenny Golladay, according to NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo. Golladay's release will provide $6.7 million in cap savings for the Giants and will mark the end of a disappointing stint for the former Detroit Lions star. Golladay signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Giants in 2021 but failed to live up to expectations during his first season, collecting just 37 of his 76 targets for 521 yards and no touchdowns. Then, in 2022, Golladay had just six catches for 81 yards.

The Big Picture: Big Blue's Failed Free-Agent Signing

The release of Kenny Golladay marks another failed free-agent signing for the New York Giants. The team has struggled to find success in free agency in recent years, with several high-profile signings failing to pan out on the field. Golladay's release is just the latest example of this trend, and it highlights the importance of careful evaluation and decision-making when it comes to free agency.

Bottom Line

Kenny Golladay's release is a significant move for the New York Giants, as it marks the end of a failed free-agent signing. The team invested heavily in Golladay, hoping that he would provide a spark to their offense and help them contend for a playoff spot. However, Golladay's two seasons with the team were a disappointment, as he failed to make a significant impact on the field. With Golladay now gone, the Giants will need to look elsewhere for playmakers and hope that their next free-agent signing is more successful.