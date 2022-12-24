Merch
    New York Giants players in Mall of America during deadly shooting

    By W.G. Brady
    On Friday, a deadly shooting occurred at the Mall of America in Minnesota, and according to reports, some players from the New York Giants were in the mall when the shooting took place. ESPN is reporting that “Pat Hanlon, the Giants‘ executive vice president of communications, told The Associated Press that the team was staying at a hotel adjacent to the mall and that some players were believed to be in the mall at the time of the shooting.”

    New York Giants players are accounted for and back at hotel

    Hanlon told the Associated Press that the players who were at the mall during the shooting are not back in the team hotel and accounted for.

    “Everyone is back in the hotel and accounted for now,” Hanlon told the AP on Friday night.

    The incident, which reportedly began when two groups of people got into an argument, lasted about 30 seconds. A 19-year-old man was killed.

