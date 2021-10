When it comes to injuries, New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley has to be close to the league lead.

Unfortunately, Barkley suffered another injury on Sunday and it is not for the faint of heart.

Take a look below at Barkley’s ankle, which looks twice as big as it should.

Barkley has already been ruled out of the game.

Saquon Barkley’s ankle… does not look good. pic.twitter.com/NHfYpBsSeG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 10, 2021